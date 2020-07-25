Left Menu
Himachal reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, count rises to over 2K

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-07-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 22:16 IST
Himachal reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, count rises to over 2K

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,050. Thirty-five of the fresh cases were reported from Solan, 25 from Sirmaur, 15 from Mandi, seven from Chamba, six from Una, four from Kangra, two from Hamirpur and one from Shimla, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Sirmaur, the new patients in Nahan town include 11 males in the age group of 11 to 68 years and four men aged between 14 and 65 years, Deputy Commissioner R K Pruthi said. Of the 15 new cases in Mandi, six were reported from Pandoh, three from Sundernagar and one each from Nachan, Balh, Dudar, Janjehli, Mandi town and Drang, a district official said.

A 21-year-old Army jawan tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kangra, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said. The jawan had returned from Leh on July 18 and was home quarantined, Prajapati said, adding that he was being shifted to a military hospital in Palampur.

The disease has so far claimed 12 lives in the state, while 1,173 people have recovered and 15 migrated out of the state. Twenty-eight more patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Twenty-one of them were in Solan, three in Chamba, two each in Kullu and Una, Dhiman said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 848. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 325, followed by 179 in Sirmaur, 79 in Kangra, 67 in Shimla,  60 in Mandi, 48 in Una, 24 in Chamba, 17 each in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kinnaur and 15 in Kullu.  PTI DJI CORR DPB DPB

