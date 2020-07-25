Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM slams Akalis for 'petty politics' on CM relief fund

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 22:46 IST
Punjab CM slams Akalis for 'petty politics' on CM relief fund

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday slammed the Akalis for their attack on his government over the CM relief fund and accused them of indulging in petty politics at a time when people were dying. In his weekly 'AskCaptain Facebook live edition, Singh said the Rs 64 crore lying in the CM Relief Fund was meant for COVID relief and will be spent on it.

"Never in my political life have I seen such petty politics," the chief minister said, terming the SAD remarks as "shameful". "It is a question of life and death, and the future of Punjab," Singh said, stressing that there should be no politics on such a grave issue at a critical time like this.

The Akalis had accused the Congress-led government in Punjab of spending only Rs 2.28 crore despite Rs 64 crore in the CM relief fund. Pointing out that the disease had still not peaked, the CM said his government had already spent over Rs 300 crore on COVID care, treatment and other related expenses, and expected to spend another Rs 200 crore at the minimum.

The Rs 64 crore will be spent for COVID care, he said in a statement here. Even as he directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to strictly enforce wearing of masks and other restrictions such as social distancing at religious places, the chief minister appealed to the management of religious institutions to ensure that all precautions are taken to avoid overcrowding.

In response to a question in this regard by a Gurdaspur resident, Singh said social distancing and masks were necessary even at religious places and people should tell others to follow the norms if they come across any violation. The chief minister said his government had been forced to impose additional fines due to frequent violations and, if necessary, would increase the penalties even on wearing of masks and spitting, etc. if the norms are not strictly adhered to.

He said Punjab was currently at the 18th position in terms of COVID cases in the country but with an average of 400-odd cases per day for the last two days, the situation was a cause for concern. The aim should be to minimise the spread to the extent possible, he said, adding that the recovery of more than 9,000 people was an encouraging sign but more needed to be done to win the war against COVID-19.

Singh appealed to recovered COVID patients to come forward to donate plasma, for which two more banks would soon be opened, in Amritsar and Faridkot. In Patiala, where the state's first plasma bank is functional, only seven of the 17 donors who came forward were found eligible to donate plasma, he said.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of COVID cases among frontline workers, the CM pointed out that around 250 police personnel in Punjab had been infected so far. Testing of the frontline workers was of paramount importance and the state government was focusing on that, he added. Regarding a question on objectionable pictures at Jallianwala Bagh, the CM said the historic place was under the control of the Government of India.

The state government had brought the issue to the Centre's notice and the pictures in question were being removed, he added. Asked why local bodies elections were being held in October, considering the COVID-19 pandemic was unlikely to end by then, Singh said holding elections was a constitutional requirement.

While no date had been finalised, his government had asked the state election commission to decide on the date, possibly in the second week of October, before the onset of the festival and the paddy procurement seasons..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

France condemns far-right protest targeting Black lawmaker

Frances interior minister vowed Saturday to fight hateful ideology after far-right extremists posted photos of a protest outside the offices of a Black lawmaker. The lawmaker, Sira Sylla, tweeted a photo of the small demonstration along wit...

Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu tests positive for COVID-19

Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu has tested positive for the coronavirus, impacting the German sides preparations for its Europa League game at Shakhtar Donetsk. The Bundesliga club said on Saturday that Mbabu was in quarantine at home after ...

Paratore wins British Masters for 2nd European Tour title

Renato Paratore won the British Masters for his second career victory on the European Tour on Saturday after closing with a 2-under 69 containing his first bogeys of the week. The Italian golfers first dropped shot of the tournament came on...

Panneerselvam wishes Chouhan speedy recovery from virus

Chennai, July 25 PTI Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has tested positive for coronavirus. My solidarity and wishes for a speedy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020