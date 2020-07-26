Fearing job loss, three of family die by suicide

Three members of a family in Dharwad district have died by suicide over the alleged fear of job loss during the coronavirus pandemic, the police said. The deceased, a couple and their daughter, have not been identified yet.

"Three members of a family died by suicide in Dharwad yesterday, allegedly over the fear of job loss due to COVID-19," said Inspector, Suburban Police Station in Dharwad. According to the police, a suicide note was found near their bodies. A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)