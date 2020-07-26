Left Menu
Thiruvananthapuram civic body tests destitute people for COVID-19

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has started testing destitute people roaming in the city streets from Sunday onwards.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-07-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 15:39 IST
Poor getting screened for COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has started testing destitute people roaming in the city streets from Sunday onwards. The poor are identified and brought to the quarantine centre in vehicles and tests are undertaken.

Mayor K Sreekumar told ANI that Attakulangara School has been converted as a quarantine facility for the destitute. According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala so far recorded as many as 18,098 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 9,428 are currently active and 8,611 have been cured/migrated. So far, 59 have died due to lethal infection. (ANI)

