Left Menu
Development News Edition

36,145 patients recover from COVID-19 -- highest in a day: Health Ministry

As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.31 per cent, the ministry said. The total recoveries has surged to 8,85,576 so far, as India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 16:50 IST
36,145 patients recover from COVID-19 -- highest in a day: Health Ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.31 per cent, the ministry said.

The total recoveries has surged to 8,85,576 so far, as India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday. More patients are recovering and their total number exceeds active coronavirus infections by 4,17,694. "Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases," the ministry said.

Besides, for the first time a record number of more than 4,40,000 tests have been conducted in a single day. Also, the number of tests for detection of the COVID-19 has crossed the 16 million mark in the country. "With 4,42,263 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,805 and cumulative testing to 1,62,91,331," the ministry said.

"For the first time, the government labs have set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. The private labs have also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day," it said in the statement. The Union government has advised all state and union territory governments to keep up with and effectively implement the strategy of "test, track and treat".

The aggressive testing, along with ramped up hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts, has enabled early identification and prompt triaging of COVID-19 patients leading to lower fatalities. "As a result, the case fatality rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.31 per cent. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the ministry said.

With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 32,063 with 705 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

MMCH woman pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19, 50 put on quarantine

Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman, who is eight m...

101-yr-old Pakistani prisoner seeks early release from jail over age-related ailments

A 101-year-old murder convict in Pakistan has sought an early release from jail citing several age-related ailments, a media report said on Sunday. Mehndi Khan was 86 when a murder case was registered against him, The Express Tribune report...

Tata Steel offering UK taxpayer big stake in UK plant: Report

Tata Steel is reportedly offering the British taxpayer a 50 per cent stake in its Port Talbot steelworks in Wales as part of efforts to secure government backing to secure the future of the business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic l...

36,145 patients recover from COVID-19 -- highest in a day: Health Ministry

As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has furth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020