Adityanath surveys flood-hit areas in Gorakhpur
He also inspected the preparations for making Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital and AIIMS-Gorakhpur L-2 hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. He directed the district administration to ensure adequate deployment of boats in the flood-affected areas.PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 17:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the areas inundated by heavy rainfall in Gorakhpur district on Sunday. He also inspected the preparations for making Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital and AIIMS-Gorakhpur L-2 hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. He said the L-2 hospitals should be ready at the earliest, the UP government said in a statement.
Officials said one 50-bed ward for coronavirus patients is being set up in AIIMS-Gorakhpur. After inspecting the water level, he asked flood and irrigation department officials to constantly monitor and ensure all dams remain safe. He directed the district administration to ensure adequate deployment of boats in the flood-affected areas.
ALSO READ
BSP MP suggests division of Uttar Pradesh into smaller states
Locusts leave behind trail of destruction in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur
Uttar Pradesh governor orders probe by one-member commission into Kanpur ambush, police encounter with Vikas Dubey: UP government ASHASH
Rain, thundershowers with lightning very likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh
1,656 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh