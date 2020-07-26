Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: 44 pc decline in COVID-19 deaths in early July compared to early June

Central government COVID-19 hospitals saw a 55 per cent reduction in number of deaths, while private COVID hospitals witnessed a 25 per cent decline. Hospital-wise analysis of data revealed that total deaths vis-à-vis total admissions in the central government's RML Hospital dropped from 81 per cent in June to 58 per cent in July, according to the Delhi health department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 19:58 IST
Delhi: 44 pc decline in COVID-19 deaths in early July compared to early June

The national capital has recorded a 44 per cent decline in the number of COVID-19 deaths in early July as compared to early June, the Delhi government said on Sunday. The city recorded 605 deaths due to the viral disease between July 1 and 12 as against 1,089 fatalities during the same period in June, according to an analysis carried out by the Health Department.

The Delhi government's COVID-19 hospitals saw a 58 per cent reduction in death – from 361 in early June to 154 in early July, it said. Central government COVID-19 hospitals saw a 55 per cent reduction in number of deaths, while private COVID hospitals witnessed a 25 per cent decline.

Hospital-wise analysis of data revealed that total deaths vis-à-vis total admissions in the central government's RML Hospital dropped from 81 per cent in June to 58 per cent in July, according to the Delhi health department. In Safdarjung Hospital -- another central government facility -- the number of deaths vis-a-vis total admissions dropped from 40 per cent in June to 31 per cent in July. In LNJP Hospital -- the Delhi government's largest COVID-19 hospital -- the rate dropped from 28 per cent in early June to 16 per cent in early July, it said. The city government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital turned out to be among the best COVID-19 facility in the national capital in terms of deaths -- 6 per cent in early June and 7 per cent in early July. The analysis also revealed that a large number of coronavirus-infected people admitted to hospitals in early June arrived in a critical condition and passed away within four days, many within 24 hours.

Sixty-seven per cent of the deaths during June 1-12 took place within four days of admission, the analysis showed. During July 1-12, around 35 per cent of the deaths occurred within four days of admission. "This turnaround was possible due to the single-minded focus of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on initiatives that would directly help prevent deaths, as well his daily monitoring of status of critical patients," a statement said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "CM Kejriwal has been personally monitoring the daily status of critical patients and deaths due to COVID-29 from the beginning. "His emphasis on timely implementation of crucial initiatives to prevent deaths has helped turnaround the situation, and restore public confidence in the Delhi government's hospitals," Jain said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

"Delicious taxes": Thai protesters use Japanese cartoon hamster to mock government

Hundreds of Thai protesters sang a Japanese cartoon jingle on Sunday with lyrics mocking the government as hungry hamsters feasting on taxpayer cash, part of a new protest movement by youth who say they are using whimsical tactics for serio...

Kargil Vijay Diwas: French Ambassador to India pays tributes to Indian Armed Forces

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain paid tributes to Indian Armed Forces and said that France always stands alongside India. Putting a picture of Mirage 2000 fighter jet, Lenain wrote On KargilV...

Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.Total COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 ...

Republicans, Democrats can move quickly on U.S. coronavirus relief bill, Mnuchin says

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the Senate are set to unveil a 1 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill on Monday that includes reduced federal unemployment benefits, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin saying he believes the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020