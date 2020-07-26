India's COVID-19 tally soars to 13,85,522 with 48,661 fresh cases

With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the recoveries mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union health ministry data. The country's death toll rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,67,882 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent, the ministry said on Sunday. The number of recoveries exceed active coronavirus infections by 4,17,694. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners. This is the fourth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 16 million-mark in the country. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested up to July 25 with 4,42,263 samples being tested on Saturday. Of the 705 deaths reported, 257 were from Maharashtra, 89 from Tamil Nadu, 72 from Karnataka, 52 from Andhra Pradesh, 42 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 22 from Gujarat, 14 from Bihar, 12 from Jharkhand, 11 from Rajasthan and 10 from Odisha. Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have reported nine fatalities each followed by Madhya Pradesh with eight deaths, Haryana seven, Kerala five, Goa four, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand and Nagaland three each, while Assam and Ladakh have registered a fatality each. The figures of Telangana, in terms of total coronavirus cases and deaths, were not updated on the website as the same is "awaited" from the state government, the ministry said. Of the total 32,063 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 13,389 fatalities, followed by Delhi 3,806, Tamil Nadu 3,409 Gujarat 2,300, Karnataka 1,796, Uttar Pradesh 1,387, West Bengal 1,332, Andhra Pradesh 985 and Madhya Pradesh 799. So far, 613 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 455 in Telangana (updated figures awaited from state government), 389 in Haryana, 305 in Jammu and Kashmir, 291 in Punjab, 234 in Bihar, 130 in Odisha, 77 in Assam, 82 in Jharkhand, 63 in Uttarakhand and 59 in Kerala, it said. Chhattisgarh has registered 39 deaths, Puducherry 38, Goa 33, Chandigarh 13, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura 11 each, Meghalaya five, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Ladakh three. Nagaland has reported four fatalities. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,66,368, followed by Tamil Nadu 2,06,737, Delhi 1,29,531, Karnataka 90,942, Andhra Pradesh 88,671, Uttar Pradesh 63,742 and West Bengal 56,377. The number of COVID-19 cases was recorded at 54,626 in Gujarat, 52,466 in Telangana (updated figures awaited from state government), 36,604 in Bihar, 35,298 in Rajasthan, 31,086 in Assam, 30,538 in Haryana and 26,926 in Madhya Pradesh. Odisha has reported 24,013 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 17,305, Kerala 18,098, and Punjab 12,684.

A total of 7,836 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand, 7,087 in Chhattisgarh, 5,445 in Uttarakhand, 4,686 in Goa, 3,862 in Tripura, 2,654 in Puducherry, 2,176 in Manipur, 2,049 in Himachal Pradesh, and 1,276 in Ladakh. Nagaland has recorded 1,289 COVID-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh 1,126, and Chandigarh 852. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 860 cases. Meghalaya has reported 646 cases, Sikkim 499, Mizoram 361, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 290 cases. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.