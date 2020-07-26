Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 tally soars to 13,85,522 with 48,661 fresh cases

So far, 613 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 455 in Telangana (updated figures awaited from state government), 389 in Haryana, 305 in Jammu and Kashmir, 291 in Punjab, 234 in Bihar, 130 in Odisha, 77 in Assam, 82 in Jharkhand, 63 in Uttarakhand and 59 in Kerala, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:26 IST
India's COVID-19 tally soars to 13,85,522 with 48,661 fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the recoveries mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union health ministry data. The country's death toll rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,67,882 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. As many as 36,145 patients have recuperated from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent, the ministry said on Sunday. The number of recoveries exceed active coronavirus infections by 4,17,694. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners. This is the fourth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 16 million-mark in the country. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested up to July 25 with 4,42,263 samples being tested on Saturday. Of the 705 deaths reported, 257 were from Maharashtra, 89 from Tamil Nadu, 72 from Karnataka, 52 from Andhra Pradesh, 42 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 22 from Gujarat, 14 from Bihar, 12 from Jharkhand, 11 from Rajasthan and 10 from Odisha. Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have reported nine fatalities each followed by Madhya Pradesh with eight deaths, Haryana seven, Kerala five, Goa four, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand and Nagaland three each, while Assam and Ladakh have registered a fatality each. The figures of Telangana, in terms of total coronavirus cases and deaths, were not updated on the website as the same is "awaited" from the state government, the ministry said. Of the total 32,063 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 13,389 fatalities, followed by Delhi 3,806, Tamil Nadu 3,409 Gujarat 2,300, Karnataka 1,796, Uttar Pradesh 1,387, West Bengal 1,332, Andhra Pradesh 985 and Madhya Pradesh 799. So far, 613 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 455 in Telangana (updated figures awaited from state government), 389 in Haryana, 305 in Jammu and Kashmir, 291 in Punjab, 234 in Bihar, 130 in Odisha, 77 in Assam, 82 in Jharkhand, 63 in Uttarakhand and 59 in Kerala, it said. Chhattisgarh has registered 39 deaths, Puducherry 38, Goa 33, Chandigarh 13, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura 11 each, Meghalaya five, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Ladakh three. Nagaland has reported four fatalities. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,66,368, followed by Tamil Nadu 2,06,737, Delhi 1,29,531, Karnataka 90,942, Andhra Pradesh 88,671, Uttar Pradesh 63,742 and West Bengal 56,377. The number of COVID-19 cases was recorded at 54,626 in Gujarat, 52,466 in Telangana (updated figures awaited from state government), 36,604 in Bihar, 35,298 in Rajasthan, 31,086 in Assam, 30,538 in Haryana and 26,926 in Madhya Pradesh. Odisha has reported 24,013 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 17,305, Kerala 18,098, and Punjab 12,684.

A total of 7,836 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand, 7,087 in Chhattisgarh, 5,445 in Uttarakhand, 4,686 in Goa, 3,862 in Tripura, 2,654 in Puducherry, 2,176 in Manipur, 2,049 in Himachal Pradesh, and 1,276 in Ladakh. Nagaland has recorded 1,289 COVID-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh 1,126, and Chandigarh 852. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 860 cases. Meghalaya has reported 646 cases, Sikkim 499, Mizoram 361, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 290 cases. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NFL adds temporary IR for players who test positive

There will be a temporary injured reserve list for players who test positive for the coronavirus during the 2020 NFL season, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The new arrangement was part of the agreement reached Friday by the leag...

Instead of fighting COVID-19 and China, Centre conspiring to topple Cong govts: Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the Centre on Sunday of conspiring to topple the Congress governments in various states, instead of fighting the financial crisis, COVID-19 and China. He also said to protect the Constitution and democracy...

Maha's COVID-19 count grows by 9,431; death toll now 13,656

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,75,799 on Sunday with the single-day surge of 9,431 cases, the health department said. As the virus claimed 267 more lives, the states death toll reached 13,656, it said.As many as 6,044 pati...

Gujarat adds record 1,110 COVID-19 cases; tally 55,822; 21 die

Gujarat on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,110 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 55,822 while 21 patients died, including 12 in Surat, the state health department said. The cumulative death toll in the state no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020