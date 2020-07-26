India-Israel partnership currently focussed on combating COVID-19: Jaishankar
The India-Israel partnership is currently focussed on combating the COVID-19 challenge and even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday Jaishankar made the comments in a tweet after speaking to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:40 IST
Jaishankar made the comments in a tweet after speaking to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi. "Pleasure to hear from FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi of Israel. The India-Israel partnership is currently focussed on combating the #COVID challenge. Even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
