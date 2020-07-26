Gujarat adds record 1,110 COVID-19 cases; tally 55,822; 21 die

Gujarat on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,110 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 55,822 while 21 patients died, including 12 in Surat, the state health department said. The cumulative death toll in the state now stands at 2,326.

The number of recovered cases rose to 40,365 with 753 patients being discharged during the day. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 72.31 per cent.

Surat continued to report the highest number of cases in the state. On Sunday, it added 299 new cases, taking the count in the district to 12,268, the health department said. With 12 fatalities in the day, the death toll in Surat district went up to 544, it said.

Ahmedabad reported 163 new cases, taking the count to 25,692. With three deaths, the number of fatalities in the district rose to 1,575. Out of 21 fatalities in the day, two deaths were reported from Vadodara and one each from Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Morbi, and Rajkot, the release said.

Vadodara reported 92 new cases, Rajkot 72, Amreli 39, Banaskantha 35, Dahod 30, Bhavnagar 31, Narmada 26, Surendranagar 24, Chhota Udepur and Patan 22 each, Junagadh 20, Jamnagar 14, Gandhinagar 19, Kutch 20, and Bharuch 19. A total of 21,708 tests were conducted in the day, taking the total count in the state so far to 6,42,370, which comes at 333.96 tests per day per million population, the department said.

A total 3,64,518 persons are in quarantine in the state, it said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 55,822, new cases 1,110, deaths 2,326, discharged 40,365, active cases 13,131 and people tested so far 6,42,370.