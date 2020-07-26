Atrocities against Dalits on the rise in Telangana: Congress

Hyderabad, July 26 (PTI): Congress on Sunday alleged that atrocities against Dalits was on the rise in Telangana and accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of pursuing 'anti- Dalit' policies in the state. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Uttam Kumar Reddy flayed police for detaining him, party MLAs and workers while they tried to march to Mallaram village in Jayashankar Bnupalpally district to meet the family of a Dalit youth who, he alleged, was killed on July 6.

Reddy charged police with neither probing nor taking any action against those who killed the Dalit youth. "We wanted to meet the family and also local authorities to seek justice for the Dalit youth. However, we were stopped from visiting Mallaram and taken into custody by police," a party release quoted the Nalgonda MP as having said.

Reddy alleged that there has been a huge rise in atrocities against Dalits in Telengana ever since the Telangana Rashtra Samithi came to power..