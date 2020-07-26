Left Menu
Development News Edition

Markets in Agartala packed a day before 3-day COVID-19 lockdown

Markets in Agartala were packed on Sunday morning after the Tripura government declared a three-day total lockdown from 5 am on July 27, in light of the sharp rise of the COVID-19 cases in the state.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:46 IST
Markets in Agartala packed a day before 3-day COVID-19 lockdown
Markets in Agartala were packed on Sunday morning after the state government declared a three-day total lockdown. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Markets in Agartala were packed on Sunday morning after the Tripura government declared a three-day total lockdown from 5 am on July 27, in light of the sharp rise of the COVID-19 cases in the state. Though most people were seen wearing face masks and expressed their approval for the lockdown, social distancing was not maintained in marketplaces.

According to Dilip Banik, a local resident who came to shop at the market, social distancing norms were not followed and people were at risk. "The lockdown is necessary but the government should have regulated the marketplace before announcing it. Too many people have gathered here. It was inevitable for people to come out in large numbers to stock up for the next three days. The police should have been engaged to allow people to come in small numbers inside the market," Banik told ANI.

On the other hand, Kanai Sarkar, a vegetable vendor in the market said that the sudden rush brought a lot of customers to the market, thus increasing sales. "We have suffered a lot in the last few months because of the lockdowns and barely had any sales. With the announcement of this lockdown, so many people have flocked to the market and business has been good. Lockdowns are necessary but we hope the government will be more mindful of the poorer section of people," she said.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has reported a total of 3,862 positive COVID cases, out of which 1,642 are active and 2,209 have recovered. So far, 11 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 11 fresh COVID-19 deaths; cases rise to 36,430

Rajasthan recorded 11 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities in the state to 624, while 1,132 fresh cases pushed the tally to 36,430, an official said.A total of 9,852 patients are under treatment, whereas 24,852 ...

Daredevil divers plunge from Bosnian bridge in centuries-old tradition

Divers hurled themselves from a 24-metre 79-ft high Ottoman-era bridge in the Bosnian town of Mostar on Sunday, staging a centuries-old contest even though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many visitors from coming.The picturesque southern t...

Actor Sonu Sood gifts tractor to AP farmer after video of his plight goes viral

Reel life villain Sonu Sood turned real life hero once again, this time by gifting a tractor on Sunday to a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land. The actor came up with the gift after coming through a video...

Soccer-Everton stalwart Baines retires from football

Everton defender Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35, ending a 13-year stay at his boyhood club where he is regarded as among the best left backs in the Merseysiders history. Baines took his bow as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020