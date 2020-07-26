4 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Bihar's Begusarai district

Four persons were killed and one was injured after the car carrying them hit a road divider and overturned, and a truck rammed into it in Begusarai district of Bihar, a police officer said on Sunday. The police had earlier said that five people were killed in the accident.

The mishap took place on National Highway-31 near Lakho village on Saturday evening, he said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over the death of four persons in a road accident in Begusarai district and announced payment of Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to each of the deceased's family, an official release said.

Besides, Kumar also prayed for the speedy recovery of the person who received injuries in the incident, the release said, adding that the CM prayed to the almighty to give strength and courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss of their near and dear ones. The driver had apparently lost control of the car and hit the road divider. The vehicle overturned and then the truck rammed into it, Lakho police outpost officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar Sharma said.

Four occupants of the car died on the spot, while one person was seriously injured and is being treated at a hospital in Begusarai, Sharma said. The car was on its way to Azadnagar-Kashimpur village from Begusarai town, he said.

The deceased were identified as Chinku Kumar Rai (24), Pankaj Rai (34), Santosh Rai (35) and Bambam Mahto (24), Sharma said..