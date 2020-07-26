2,235 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur, no deaths so far

Manipur reported a total of 59 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,235, the Manipur government informed on Sunday. Imphal West reported the highest number of cases with 58 cases, followed by 14 cases from Thoubal, five cases from Kaching, and three from Tamenglong.

"All except five from Thoubal and one from Imphal West are returnees from other states," a statement from the Manipur government said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 2,235, including 714 active cases and 1,521 recoveries. No deaths have been reported from Manipur so far.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 48,661 cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. A total of 9,46,777 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 49,830. (ANI)