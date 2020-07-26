COVID-19: GMR foundation organises awareness camps, distributes medicines to underprivileged senior citizens in Hyderabad

For the benefit of the elderly underprivileged people in the adjoining villages of the Hyderabad International Airport, the Hyderabad unit of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) - the CSR wing of GMR Group, has been organising awareness camps on COVID-19 through its Mobile Medical Unit (MMU). "While the services of MMU were suspended for close to a month owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, it was re-started from April 15 onwards serving the needy once again. The MMU along with many social development programs are run under the CSR initiatives of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL). The MMU services supported by GHIAL have been running since the last 15 years," GMRVF said in a release.

GMRVF's Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) - a clinic on wheels is a regular service in collaboration with HelpAge to provide primary healthcare services to people living in rural and under-served areas mainly with the objective of taking healthcare service delivery to the doorsteps of the underprivileged people. An MMU is staffed by one doctor, one pharmacist and a driver. This unit is also accompanied by a social worker/health worker to assist in awareness and regular medical checks. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mobile Medical Unit at GMRVF-Hyderabad Unit has gone beyond their regular services by sensitizing local communities about COVID-19 and ways to prevent oneself from this virus. (ANI)