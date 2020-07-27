850 departures, 845 arrivals on Day 64 of domestic flight resumption: Hardeep Singh Puri

There have been 850 departures and 845 arrivals on day 64 of the resumption of domestic air travel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. "Smooth & streamlined Domestic operations. 26 July 2020, Day 64 till 2359 hrs. Departures 850, 75,126 passengers handled. Arrivals 845, 74,511 passengers handled. Total movements 1,695, Footfalls at airports 1,49,637, Total number of flyers 75,126,"Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25. (ANI)