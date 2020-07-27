Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar, no casualty

A fire broke out at a shop in North Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Monday, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. No casualty was reported in the incident, the official said.

A call about the fire was received around 10 am after which 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, DFS Director Atul Garg said. According to the fire department, the building comprised ground and two floors, where plastic materials were stored.

The fire was brought under control by around 2 pm, the DFS said..