MP: Eight killed in collision between SUV and two motorcycles

The incident occurred between Chandranagar and Toria villages on Chhatarpur-Panna road, about 45 kms away from the district headquarters, Khajuraho Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manmohan Singh Baghel told PTI. All the victims, including two women, were travelling on two motorcycles.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:31 IST
Eight persons, including four children, were killed on Monday afternoon in a collision between an SUV and two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said. The incident occurred between Chandranagar and Toria villages on Chhatarpur-Panna road, about 45 kms away from the district headquarters, Khajuraho Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manmohan Singh Baghel told PTI.

All the victims, including two women, were travelling on two motorcycles. The deceased children aged between 6 to 10 years, he said, adding that the SUV overturned after the impact.

"It seems passengers in the SUV survived because airbags inflated. They fled from the spot after the accident," Baghel said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR ADU MAS NSK NSK

