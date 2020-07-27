Mumbai: 4 held for plan to empty COVID-19 victim's bank a/cs

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four people for allegedly trying to steal money from the bank accounts of an 81-year-old man who died of COVID-19 last month, an official said on Monday. A Crime Branch Unit XI official said accused Shafique Shaikh, who worked in the COVID-19 victim's office for the past 15 years, hatched the plan to withdraw the latter's money from bank accounts and brought in Swapnil Vinod Oglekar, Pritesh Mandliya and Arshad Sayyed, all residents of Mira Road in neighbouring Thane district, to execute it.

"On Saturday, the Crime Branch got a tip-off about the plan, which involved transferring money to the tune of several crore rupees with the help of forged documents like Aadhaar card, as well as fake user IDs and passwords. A raid was conducted in a Dahisar slum and all four were held," he said. Other employees of the COVID-19 victim's firm filed a case with Juhu police station against Shaikh, he said.

The four have been charged under IPC, Information Technology Act among others for cheating and forgery, said Unit XI Senior Inspector Chimaji Adhav. "The wife of the deceased is bed-ridden while their children are in the United States," Adhav said.