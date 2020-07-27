Seven more die of COVID-19 in Assam; toll rises to 86
Seven more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Monday, taking the toll to 86, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The latest fatalities include a 26-year-old woman from Guwahati and a 59-year-old forest official from East Karbi Anglong district, he said.
A 72-year-old doctor from Dibrugarh and another person from Jorhat district also lost their lives due to the infection. Three people, including a woman, from Tinsukia district also died during the day, the minister said.
The state has so far reported 32,228 cases of COVID-19. There are 8,106 active cases at present, while 24,040 patients have recovered and three have migrated out of the state, Sarma said.
