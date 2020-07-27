Left Menu
IPS officer alleges 'distortion' of Indian history under Abul Kalam Azad, other education ministers

In a series of tweets on Saturday, six days before his scheduled retirement on July 31, Rao, the Director General of Home Guards and former interim Director of CBI, asked "who were in charge of Indian mind space" in a slide, titled "first phase of deracination of Hindus". "Out of 30 years (1947-77) the following were Education Ministers for 20 years -- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad 11 years (1947~58); Humayun Kabir, M C Chagla & Fakruddin Ali Ahmed 4 years (1963-67), Nurul Hassan 5 years(1972-77).

Senior IPS officer M Nageswara Rao has alleged that Indian history had been "distorted" through "negation and whitewashing of bloody Islamic invasions or rule" under education ministers, including Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who were "in-charge of Indian mind space" during 20 out of 30 years after Independence. In a series of tweets on Saturday, six days before his scheduled retirement on July 31, Rao, the Director General of Home Guards and former interim Director of CBI, asked "who were in charge of Indian mind space" in a slide, titled "first phase of deracination of Hindus".

"Out of 30 years (1947-77) the following were Education Ministers for 20 years -- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad 11 years (1947~58); Humayun Kabir, M C Chagla & Fakruddin Ali Ahmed 4 years (1963-67), Nurul Hassan 5 years(1972-77). Remaining 10 years other Leftists like VKRV Rao," he tweeted. In the same slide he questioned what did they do? "Industrial scale distortion of History, negation and whitewashing of bloody Islamic invasions/rule.... Enormous patronisation of pro-Left & pro-Minority academicians/ scholars by Govt; Systematic sidelining/elimination of all pro-Hindu Nationalist academicians/scholars by Govt," he tweeted. This was among four slides that Rao, an Odisha cadre officer of 1986-batch, tweeted on Saturday. Rao was given interim charge as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the government had sent then Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on forced leave in October, 2018.

After new Director Rishi Kumar Shukla took over Rao was posted as the Director General of Home Guards, Fire Services and Civil Defence, a post offered to Verma earlier but he had rejected it. In a tweet accompanying the slides, Rao said, "Story of Project Abrahamisation of Hindu Civilization" which listed six points below: "1. Deny Hindus their knowledge, 2.Vilify Hinduism as collection of superstitions, 3. Abrahamise Education, 4. Abrahamise Media & Entertainment, 5. Shame Hindus about their identity, 6. Bereft of glue of Hinduism Hindu society dies." The tweets were questioned by academics and journalists over service rules and propriety. The All India Service Rules mandates every member to maintain high ethical standards, integrity and political neutrality.

Adding tweets in same series on Sunday, Rao went on to say, "Adhominem attacks neither alter reality nor rebut facts. Rather they confirm it. Some questioned my alleged violation of Constitution and rules. But I ask, do the Constitution and rules ordain abrahamisation of Hindu civilisation? Debate on Facts rather than usual boring propaganda." Rao had faced controversy earlier after the West Bengal police alleged that his wife had received payments from a businessman, a claim he denied through his signed press statement while being interim chief of the CBI. He had called the transaction as a loan which was repaid.

