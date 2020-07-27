Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on August 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on August 1 during which over 10,000 students will compete to solve 243 problem statements from government departments and industries, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:31 IST
PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on August 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on August 1 during which over 10,000 students will compete to solve 243 problem statements from government departments and industries, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Monday. The HRD minister chaired a high-level meeting to give final shape to the plan for the finale of the hackathon event scheduled from August 1-3.

Smart India Hackathon is an initiative to identify new and disruptive digital technology innovations for solving the challenges faced by our country. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the largest ever online hackathon in the world from 7 pm onwards on August 1 through video-conference. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the finale shall be organised online by connecting all the participants throughout the nation together over a specially built advanced platform," Nishank said.

"This year, we will have more than 10,000 students competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries. Each problem statement carries a prize money of Rs 1 lakh except the student innovation theme which will have three winners, 1st, 2nd and 3rd, with prize money of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively," he added. Hackathon is a non-stop digital product development competition, where problems are posed to technology students to suggest innovative solutions. "Students would have the opportunity to work on challenges faced by government departments and private sector organisations for which they can offer outside-the-box and world-class solutions," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

"The first level screening of students' ideas has already taken place in January through a college level hackathon and only the winning teams at the college level were made eligible for the national round. Again at national level, ideas were screened by experts and evaluators and only the shortlisted teams will compete in the grand finale," he added. This is the fourth edition of the hackathon organised by HRD Ministry.

"As outcome of Smart India Hackathons till date, around 331 prototypes have been developed, 71 start-ups are under formation, 19 start-ups are successfully registered. Further, 39 solutions have already been deployed at various departments, and around 64 potential solutions have been funded for further development," the official said.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address world's largest online hackathon on Aug 1: HRD Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the worlds largest online hackathon on August 1 through a video conference, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday. The minister added that the Grand Finale of S...

Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles 966 kilometers away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner. The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near ...

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020