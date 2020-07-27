NIA files chargesheet against 6 in JeM Nagrota infiltration-transportation module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against six accused in the Jaish-e-Mohammed Nagrota infiltration-transportation module case. A statement from the NIA said, "Today, NIA filed charge-sheet in JeM's Nagrota Infiltration- transportation module case against six accused persons.

The charge sheet was filed against accused Sameer Ahmed Dar, resident of Kesrigram, Kakapora, Pulwama, Asif Ahmed Malik resident of Quazigund, Kakapora, Pulwama, Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, resident of Kesrigram, Kakapora Pulwama, Suhaib Manzoor resident of Karimabad Pulwama, Zahoor Ahmed Khan resident of Bangund, Wanpora, Pulwama and Suheel Javid @ Suhail Lone resident of Budgam. The chargesheet was filed under sections 120B, 121,121A, 122 and 307 of the IPC, sections 16,18,19,20,38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, sections 7, 25, 27 of the Arms Act, sections 3,4,5 of Explosive Substances Act and Section 6(1A) of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, as per the statement.

The NIA said, "The case arose out of an FIR registered at the police station Nagrota, on 31.01.2020 wherein a truck carrying three freshly infiltrated Pakistani terrorists was stopped for checking by the naka duty staff at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu on Pathankot-Sringar Highway at 5:00 AM." "While driver Sameer Ahmad Dar and his two associates viz. Asif Ahmad Malik and Sartaj Mantoo escaped taking advantage of pre-dawn darkness, the heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists hiding inside the cargo cabin of the truck started firing at the police party grievously injuring one security personnel," the NIA said.

The NIA said, in the ensuing search operation launched by the security forces in the Ban forest area, the three Pakistani terrorists were killed while the driver and his two associates were arrested. NIA took up the investigation of the case on 10.02.2020 and arrested three more terror associates of this Infiltration-Transportation module. Searches were conducted at several places in Kashmir Valley and incriminating material including documents and digital devices were seized.

"Investigation revealed that apart from their unsuccessful attempt in January 2020, this module had received a group of three Pakistani terrorists in December 2019 after they infiltrated into India from the International Border in Samba sector and ferried them to South Kashmir," the statement read. It further read, "This module was in touch with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad handlers and launch-pad commanders who used to send the location of freshly infiltrated terrorists and also share the code-words for receiving them to driver Sameer Ahmad Dar on secure messaging apps."

"The other three arrested accused viz. Suhaib Manzoor, Zahoor Ahmad Khan and Suhail Javed @Suhail Lone were the Over-Ground Workers (OGW's) of JeM and provided safe shelter, logistics and communication back-up for the infiltration and transit of the Pakistani terrorists. These OGW's also purchased 'phirans' for the infiltrated terrorists to make them look like Kashmiris and to help them hide their weapons," it said. According to the statement, arms and ammunition consisting of two AK-47 rifles, one AK-56, two AK-74's, one M4 Carbine, two Glock pistols, three Chinese pistols, 35 grenades, 12 kg high-grade explosive, three satellite phones, six wireless devices, six remote controls, nine detonators and batteries brought by the Pakistani terrorists have been seized. The trucks and cars used for their movement have also been seized.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the NIA added. (ANI)