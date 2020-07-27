Left Menu
NIA files chargesheet against 6 in JeM Nagrota infiltration-transportation module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against six accused in the Jaish-e-Mohammed Nagrota infiltration-transportation module case.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The charge sheet was filed against accused Sameer Ahmed Dar, resident of Kesrigram, Kakapora, Pulwama, Asif Ahmed Malik resident of Quazigund, Kakapora, Pulwama, Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, resident of Kesrigram, Kakapora Pulwama, Suhaib Manzoor resident of Karimabad Pulwama, Zahoor Ahmed Khan resident of Bangund, Wanpora, Pulwama and Suheel Javid @ Suhail Lone resident of Budgam. The chargesheet was filed under sections 120B, 121,121A, 122 and 307 of the IPC, sections 16,18,19,20,38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, sections 7, 25, 27 of the Arms Act, sections 3,4,5 of Explosive Substances Act and Section 6(1A) of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, as per the statement.

The NIA said, "The case arose out of an FIR registered at the police station Nagrota, on 31.01.2020 wherein a truck carrying three freshly infiltrated Pakistani terrorists was stopped for checking by the naka duty staff at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu on Pathankot-Sringar Highway at 5:00 AM." "While driver Sameer Ahmad Dar and his two associates viz. Asif Ahmad Malik and Sartaj Mantoo escaped taking advantage of pre-dawn darkness, the heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists hiding inside the cargo cabin of the truck started firing at the police party grievously injuring one security personnel," the NIA said.

The NIA said, in the ensuing search operation launched by the security forces in the Ban forest area, the three Pakistani terrorists were killed while the driver and his two associates were arrested. NIA took up the investigation of the case on 10.02.2020 and arrested three more terror associates of this Infiltration-Transportation module. Searches were conducted at several places in Kashmir Valley and incriminating material including documents and digital devices were seized.

"Investigation revealed that apart from their unsuccessful attempt in January 2020, this module had received a group of three Pakistani terrorists in December 2019 after they infiltrated into India from the International Border in Samba sector and ferried them to South Kashmir," the statement read. It further read, "This module was in touch with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad handlers and launch-pad commanders who used to send the location of freshly infiltrated terrorists and also share the code-words for receiving them to driver Sameer Ahmad Dar on secure messaging apps."

"The other three arrested accused viz. Suhaib Manzoor, Zahoor Ahmad Khan and Suhail Javed @Suhail Lone were the Over-Ground Workers (OGW's) of JeM and provided safe shelter, logistics and communication back-up for the infiltration and transit of the Pakistani terrorists. These OGW's also purchased 'phirans' for the infiltrated terrorists to make them look like Kashmiris and to help them hide their weapons," it said. According to the statement, arms and ammunition consisting of two AK-47 rifles, one AK-56, two AK-74's, one M4 Carbine, two Glock pistols, three Chinese pistols, 35 grenades, 12 kg high-grade explosive, three satellite phones, six wireless devices, six remote controls, nine detonators and batteries brought by the Pakistani terrorists have been seized. The trucks and cars used for their movement have also been seized.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the NIA added. (ANI)

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

PM Modi to address world's largest online hackathon on Aug 1: HRD Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of the worlds largest online hackathon on August 1 through a video conference, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday. The minister added that the Grand Finale of S...

Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami

A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles 966 kilometers away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner. The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near ...

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...
