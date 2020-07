Sikkim on Monday reported 10 newCOVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 555, anofficial said.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr PempaT Bhutia said that all new cases have been admitted to varioushospitals and Covid care facilities.

Of the total 555 COVID-19 cases, 380 are active casesas 174 patients have recovered and one has died, he said.