The COVID-19 Death Audit Committee will take the final decision, he said. Among the fresh cases, 23 were reported from Kohima, 14 from Dimapur, eight from Mon and one from Peren district.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:49 IST
Nagaland reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 41pc
Nagaland on Monday reported 46 new cases of COVID-19, following which the state's tally rose to 1,385, officials said. The Northeastern state's active cases climbed to 811 with the detection of fresh infections, they said.

So far, 569 patients have recovered and five died. Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said he was hopeful as most of the patients in the state are asymptomatic while few have mild symptoms.

The increase in positive cases is not only happening in our state but throughout the world. It is unfortunate that five persons have died in Nagaland, Rio said while interacting with reporters. Lauding the efforts of the frontline workers, he said that after a few initial lapses, for which corrective measures were taken, things are now moving in the right direction.

Expressing hope that the situation will soon be under control, Rio appealed to the citizens to follow the coronavirus-related guidelines. All of the five deaths were reported from the Dimapur district.

The Health and Family Welfare Department is investigating the cause of the deaths and whether the patients had comorbid conditions, said state Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Nyan Kikon. The COVID-19 Death Audit Committee will take the final decision, he said.

Among the fresh cases, 23 were reported from Kohima, 14 from Dimapur, eight from Mon and one from Peren district. Further, 20 COVID-19 patients recovered during the day. The state's recovery rate is at 41.01 per cent.

Dimapur is the worst-hit district with 544 total cases, followed by Kohima (357), Peren (252) and Mon 140. Among the active cases, two patients in Dimapur and one in Peren district have symptoms, while the rest are asymptomatic.

Kiphire is the only district in the state to have not reported a COVID-19 case.

