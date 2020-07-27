J-K Cong bats for restoration of 4G, treating permanent resident certificates as domicile proof

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir on Monday batted strongly for the restoration of 4G internet and treating permanent resident certificates as domicile documents. He also asked the government to further strengthen measures to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

After a party meeting, Mir said, "The government should review its decision with regard to 4G (internet) and restore it immediately so that all urgent and essential documentary activities can be done online to minimize physical contacts to check the spread of the disease." He said that since the government has now admitted the feasibility of restoring 4G services, there is no justification for delaying its restoration. He said the government should have accepted the demand for treating permanent resident certificates (PRCs) as domicile certificates.

"The BJP is unsympathetic to the plight of people facing avoidable hardships for again getting proof of residence in the shape of domicile, who already hold a validly issued PRC," he added.