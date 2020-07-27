Left Menu
Delhi’s COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 88 per cent: Kejriwal

“When the lockdown was lifted and cases began rising, the Delhi government worked towards improving the situation instead of placing a lockdown again. "We are hearing that several cities are rushing to impose 2-10 days lockdown, but I am happy that there was no need to reimpose lockdown in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a virtual briefing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:50 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the city’s COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 88 per cent, and expressed happiness that there was no need to reimpose lockdown in the national capital unlike several other cities. He also claimed that the city’s virus management model is being discussed around the world.

He said when the pandemic outbreak was at its peak, the Delhi government advocated lifting of the coronavirus-induced lockdown at the earliest. “When the lockdown was lifted and cases began rising, the Delhi government worked towards improving the situation instead of placing a lockdown again.

"We are hearing that several cities are rushing to impose 2-10 days lockdown, but I am happy that there was no need to reimpose lockdown in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a virtual briefing. He said the situation has improved significantly due to the hard work and prudence of Delhiites. "The Delhi model (of fighting COVID-19) is widely discussed and appreciated across the country and the world," he said.

Delhi's recovery rate is 88 per cent and only nine per cent are active patients of COVID-19, he said. On one hand, the COVID-19 cases in the country and the world are rising exponentially, but in Delhi they are declining at a consistent rate, he said.

The chief minister said around 2 to 3 per cent of people have lost their lives due to the disease, but the most important thing is that such deaths have seen a drastic decline in the last few days in the city. "Yesterday, there were just 21 deaths, and this figure used to be more than 100 in June. Earlier, a sample testing collection of 100 people showed 35 of them to be positive, which has now come down to only five people testing positive. The positivity ratio has also seen a huge decline,” he said.

Kejriwal said currently there are around 15,500 beds in hospitals across Delhi, out of which, only 2,800 beds are occupied and 12,500 beds remain vacant. "In June, we were at the second position in terms of coronavirus cases in Delhi. Today, your Delhi is at the 10th position. When the situation got much worse in June, we did not lose hope," he said.

