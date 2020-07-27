Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shia community in Ladakh enjoys religious freedom, region gets development boost

The Shia community living in Ladakh are enjoying religious freedom and equal rights like citizens in parts of the country with the constitutional changes made in the state last year opening up new avenues of education and boosting development.

ANI | Leh/Kargil (Ladakh) | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:33 IST
Shia community in Ladakh enjoys religious freedom, region gets development boost
Visual from Leh. Image Credit: ANI

The Shia community living in Ladakh are enjoying religious freedom and equal rights like citizens in parts of the country with the constitutional changes made in the state last year opening up new avenues of education and boosting development. Shias of Ladakh were in minority in Jammu and Kashmir before the state was bifurcated into two union territories last year as part of constitutional changes in the state including revocation of Article 370, which gave it a special status.

Asharaf Ali Batcha, President, Shia Community, Leh, said the Indian Constitution gives them complete religious freedom all over the country. "In Ladakh too, we enjoy the same kind of freedom and we have no problem. In Ladakh, people freely practice their religion, and all celebrate festivals according to their rituals," Batcha told ANI.

Kargil, which is the second largest town in Ladakh after Leh, has over 80 per cent Shia population. Mohd Subhan Jaffery, a social activist belonging to the Shia Community in Kargil, said their community celebrates rituals according to religion.

"In India, especially Kargil, we have complete freedom. We can offer 'namaz' or prayer according to our rituals. We celebrate all religious festivals with complete freedom. We feel lucky to have been born in India's Kargil and living here where we are enjoying so much religious freedom," he said. Mohd Shafi Argali, a senior citizen from the Shia community in Kargil, said they have never faced any restrictions.

"In India, we have lived with freedom and have never faced any restrictions. We observe all Shia festivals and rituals without any problems," he said. Ladakh is witnessing a large-scale development. New roads are being built and hydro and solar power projects are to be installed.

Ladakh Central University is also coming up so that local youth don't have to go far from their home for further education. The government has planned to develop five new tourist circuits and tracks for tourists and mountaineers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Galaxy M01 Core: Samsung's most affordable phone launched for Rs 5,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight killed in various rain related incidents in Pak

A total of eight people have been killed due to various rain related incidents in various parts of Pakistans Karachi, officials said on Monday. Three more people had been killed on Monday in rain related incidents after five were reported d...

J-K to allow 'home quarantine' of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday decided to allow home quarantine of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities, provided they can have a separate room for themselves in the house and download the Aarogya Setu app, o...

Hanna weakens but flooding still threat in Texas, Mexico

A downgraded Hanna continued weakening on Monday but its remnants still threatened to bring rainfall and flash flooding to waterlogged parts of South Texas and Northern Mexico that have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. Now a ...

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

The Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special train, which was earlier rescheduled to leave Howrah on July 29, will short originate from Rourkela on July 30, a South Eastern Railway official said here on Monday. Service of the 02810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020