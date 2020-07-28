Pakistani troops shell forward areas along LoC, IB in J-K
It was seventh consecutive day that Pakistani troops engaged in cross-border firing in violation of a ceasefire agreement. "At about 2200 hours tonight, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mendhar sector of district Poonch," a defence spokesman said.
Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kathua districts on Monday, officials said. It was seventh consecutive day that Pakistani troops engaged in cross-border firing in violation of a ceasefire agreement.
"At about 2200 hours tonight, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mendhar sector of district Poonch," a defence spokesman said. The Indian Army is retaliating to the cross-border fire befittingly, he said.
"At about 1030 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector of district Poonch," he said. Pakistan Rangers opened fire at Indian villages along the International Border (IB) in Hirangar sector of Kathua district, they said.
In the firing, one animal was injured and a house was damaged, they said. Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
