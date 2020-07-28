Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

The Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special train, which was earlier rescheduled to leave Howrah on July 29, will short originate from Rourkela on July 30, a South Eastern Railway official said here on Monday. Service of the 02810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special will remain suspended between Howrah and Rourkela on July 29 as per the new schedule, the official said.

The decision has been taken owing to complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 29, the official said. The train will commence its journey for Mumbai from Rourkela at 2.11 am on July 30, he said.