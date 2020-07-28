Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal
The Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special train, which was earlier rescheduled to leave Howrah on July 29, will short originate from Rourkela on July 30, a South Eastern Railway official said here on Monday. The train will commence its journey for Mumbai from Rourkela at 2.11 am on July 30, he said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-07-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 01:05 IST
The Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special train, which was earlier rescheduled to leave Howrah on July 29, will short originate from Rourkela on July 30, a South Eastern Railway official said here on Monday. Service of the 02810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special will remain suspended between Howrah and Rourkela on July 29 as per the new schedule, the official said.
The decision has been taken owing to complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 29, the official said. The train will commence its journey for Mumbai from Rourkela at 2.11 am on July 30, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Howrah
- Rourkela
- Mumbai
- CSMT
- South Eastern Railway
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
I-T Dept raids 43 premises in Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai against Rajasthan-based business groups
IT Department carries out search operations in Rajasthan, Delhi, Mumbai
Mumbai's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,174 to 93,894; death toll goes up by 47 to 5,332: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Activist Varavara Rao taken to J J Hospital in Mumbai
Mumbai logs COVID-19 recovery rate of 70%; tally 93,894