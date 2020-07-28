UP: Woman whose body was found stuffed inside suitcase in Ghaziabad identified, says police

The police have identified the woman whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near here, a senior officer said on Tuesday. As part of our efforts to ascertain the woman's identity, we had shared her photo in 1,500 WhatsApp groups while senior police officers and deputy commissioners of police of bordering states were also informed, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

The body was found in the Dashmesh Vatika area between Arthla and Hindan metro stations in Sahibabad on Monday morning. One of the victim's relative staying in Delhi's Uttam Nagar recognised her after seeing her photo on WhatsApp and informed her family.

The woman was Barisha daughter of Zafar Ali who lives in Nasira Mohalla in Jalali under Harduaganj Police Station of Aligarh. After her marriage, she was living at her in-laws house in Islam nagar Mohalla in Bulandshahar district, the police said. The woman's parents had lodged a case of dowry against their daughter's in-laws on July 25 in Bulandshahr, after which she had gone missing.

The postmortem would be conducted on Tuesday and it would be videographed. The body will be handed over to her parents later, the SSP said. Meanwhile, the police team investigating the case have been given a reward of Rs 15,000 for their good work, Naithani said..