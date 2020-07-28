Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: 60 inmates test positive for coronavirus in Vadodara jail

The jail authorities are in the process of setting up an 80-bed COVID-19 care centre inside the premises to ensure proper treatment for infected prisoners, the official said. "We have tested over 150 inmates so far.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:36 IST
Guj: 60 inmates test positive for coronavirus in Vadodara jail
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 60 inmates of Vadodara Central Jail in Gujarat have tested positive for coronavirus infection in the last two days, an official said on Tuesday. The jail authorities are in the process of setting up an 80-bed COVID-19 care centre inside the premises to ensure proper treatment for infected prisoners, the official said.

"We have tested over 150 inmates so far. While 17 of them were found positive on Sunday, another 43 inmates, all asymptomatic, tested positive on Monday," said Vinod Rao, an officer on special duty, who has been overseeing COVID-19 operations in Vadodara. At present, a team of six doctors is serving full-time at the jail, he said.

Of the 82 infections detected in Vadodara on Monday, 43 cases were reported from the central jail alone, the official said. According to a release issued by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rao visited the premises on Monday and discussed ways to contain the viral spread in the central jail, which houses at least 1,000 inmates.

"An 80-bed COVID-19 care centre will be set up inside the jail premises to treat infected inmates, who are asymptomatic. This centre will become operational by the end of the week and will be run under the supervision of government-run SSG Hospital," Rao said. The in-house facility will "ensure proper care without compromising on security and bandobast requirements", as transporting prisoners in and out of the jail for treatment is a risky affair, the official said.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed in house collapse in U'khand

A woman was killed and a teenage girl injured on Tuesday when a flooded rivulet demolished a house following heavy rains in Uttarakhands Chamoli district, officials said. Deveshwari Devi was trapped in the debris, while the 12-year-old girl...

Rajasthan government sends revised proposal to governor seeking assembly session from July 31: Govt sources.

Rajasthan government sends revised proposal to governor seeking assembly session from July 31 Govt sources....

U.S., Europe call for justice for Turk jailed 1,000 days

The United States and Europe called on Turkey to release jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who on Monday marked his 1,000th day in prison without a conviction and despite an acquittal from a previous case.Kavala has been i...

179 professional colleges shut down this year, highest in last 9 years

Nearly 180 professional colleges, including engineering institutes and business schools, have shut down during the academic year 2020-21, the highest number of closure of technical institutions in the last nine years, according to All India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020