Techie turns vegetable seller in Hyderabad; Support pours in

Fired from her job in view of COVID-19 lockdown, a young woman techie here has taken to her family business of selling vegetables and received support from actor Sonu Sood, who offered her employment, and others.

28-07-2020
Fired from her job in view of COVID-19 lockdown, a young woman techie here has taken to her family business of selling vegetables and received support from actor Sonu Sood, who offered her employment, and others. A B.Tech in Computer Science, U Sharada did not lose heart after losing her job and started selling vegetables to support her family.

As her plight came to light, she started receiving support from several quarters, including start-ups, besides Sood, who has been reaching out to people hit hard by the lockdown and last week donated a tractor to a farmer's family in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind, the actor tweeted, in response to the request from a twitter user to help Sharada.

"They (the company where she worked) said there is no project and we cannot pay salary. I had to take care of myself. There are many in our country... who are working hard for their survival.I had to work hard for my survival. Would anyone feed me if I dont work, she told PTI on Tuesday. If I work hard, I can take care of myself and also help others, she said, recalling the tough times she faced after losing her job.

With the help of her elder brother, she got into the business of selling vegetables which her father had been carrying on for years. Sood spoke to her on Monday and told her that a job offer was ready, she said.

Sharada said she has also received help and support from start-up firms and others and hasnt made up her mind yet andwould choose the best job that comes her way. The woman said she would like to give relief to her father, who is now 60 plus, by taking up a good job.

"As children, we need to work for them. At least then, they can relax," she said. Sharada also said she hasbeen receiving many calls, from young and old alike, who felt motivated by her perseverance which makes her happy.

Sood, who has also acted in several Telugu blockbusters invillain roles, has helped a farmer in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh a few days ago by gifting a tractor to him after he saw a video of the farmers two daughters tilling a farm in place of oxen due to poverty..

