Moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spells likely over parts of India: IMD

Moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spell likely to occur over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Coastal Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Konkan and Goa during next three-four hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:17 IST
Moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spells likely over parts of India: IMD
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moderate rainfall with occasionally intense spell likely to occur over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Coastal Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Konkan and Goa during next three-four hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience moderate rain with one or two spells of heavy rainfall during the evening of July 29 to July 30. The expected impact includes the disruption of traffic, waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruption of municipal services is also expected.

Widespread heavy rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls will be very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and north-eastern states (mainly over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya) till July 30, said IMD. IMD has issued an orange alert (very heavy rain) in some districts for July 29 and 30. On July 29, an orange alert is issued over Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, and on July 30, an orange alert is issued over Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

In addition, on July 29, a yellow alert is issued over Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts. On July 30, a yellow alert is issued over Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasargod districts. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall/thundershowers at most places over Konkan, at many places over Madhya Maharashtra and at few places over Marathwada for this week.

The MeT department also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next four to five days. (ANI)

