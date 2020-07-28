New DC for Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has been transferred by the state government with immediate effect, official sources said on Tuesday. K V Rajendra, who has been serving as chief executive officer of zilla panchayat, Belagavi, has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner.

He had also served earlier as assistant commissioner of Puttur in DK. Rupesh has been transferred as director, electronic delivery citizen services (EDCS), DP and AR (e-governance), Bengaluru.

She had been serving as DC of the district from September, 2019. Rajendra is a doctor who graduated from Bapuji medical college, Davanagere.