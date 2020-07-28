New DC for Dakshina Kannada
Rupesh has been transferred as director, electronic delivery citizen services (EDCS), DP and AR (e-governance), Bengaluru. She had been serving as DC of the district from September, 2019. Rajendra is a doctor who graduated from Bapuji medical college, Davanagere.PTI MVG BN WELCOME BN WELCOMEPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:34 IST
Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has been transferred by the state government with immediate effect, official sources said on Tuesday. K V Rajendra, who has been serving as chief executive officer of zilla panchayat, Belagavi, has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner.
He had also served earlier as assistant commissioner of Puttur in DK. Rupesh has been transferred as director, electronic delivery citizen services (EDCS), DP and AR (e-governance), Bengaluru.
She had been serving as DC of the district from September, 2019. Rajendra is a doctor who graduated from Bapuji medical college, Davanagere.PTI MVG BN WELCOME BN WELCOME
- READ MORE ON:
- Dakshina Kannada
- Puttur
- Belagavi
- BN
- MVG
- Davanagere
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
RBI turns net purchaser of US dollar in May, buys USD 4.363 bn
Impact investing touches $11 bn; helps 490 million lives in 10 years
Bahrain adds $470 mln in expenditures to 2020 budget for coronavirus impact- BNA
'Jaan laga di thi sabne': Yuvraj on Natwest Trophy win
Inflows into Jio Platforms limit H1 PE/VC dip to 10 pc at USD 18.3 bn