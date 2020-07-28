Over 6,800 people evacuated from flood-hit areas of Bihar: NDRF

More than 6,800 people have been evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the flood-hit areas of Bihar till now, a spokesperson of the federal force said on Tuesday. The NDRF has deployed 21 teams for flood rescue and relief work in Bihar which is "the most flood affected state of the country", he said.

"Water flow in several rivers such as Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kamlabalan, Parman, Adhwara and Koshi has disrupted normal life in several areas. "NDRF rescuers are relentlessly engaged to provide immediate succour to the stranded persons," the spokesperson said.

So far, he said, the NDRF has evacuated more than 6,800 people in the state. The force evacuated about 60 people on Tuesday from the flood-hit districts of Darbhanga and Saran, he said.

"NDRF teams are also assisting the state government in the distribution of relief material to the needy," the official said. In view of India Meteorological Department's (IMD) alert for "heavy to heavy rainfalls in the next few days in northern parts of Bihar", the spokesperson said, NDRF teams in the state have been alerted "to meet any eventuality".

"Some additional teams have been kept on standby and shall be mobilised as per demand," he said. A 24x7 NDRF control room in Delhi is closely monitoring the situation, he added.

A total of 91 NDRF teams have been deployed in various parts of the country for rescue work amid floods and heavy rains..