32 lakh households provided with piped water post lockdown: Union minister

Thirty-two lakh households were provided with piped water in the post-lockdown period under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which also helped create employment for over 42,000 people in six states, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:07 IST
32 lakh households provided with piped water post lockdown: Union minister

Thirty-two lakh households were provided with piped water in the post-lockdown period under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which also helped create employment for over 42,000 people in six states, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday. "Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, Jal Jeevan Mission in post lockdown period, has not only provided piped water to 32 lakh households, but also created 5.4 lakh man days of employment to over 42,000 people in 6 states under PMGKRY (PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana)," he tweeted.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown was eased from June 1. The Jal Jeevan Mission envisages providing piped water to every rural household by 2024.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, PMGKRY is an employment-cum-rural public works campaign to provide livelihood opportunities in areas witnessing return of large numbers of migrant workers from cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown..

