Riot cases: Delhi govt rejects lawyer panel proposed by police

The decision was taken in a meeting of Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to decide the lawyers who would argue in the Supreme Court and the high court the cases related to riots in north-east Delhi. The Cabinet rejected the panel proposed by the police, observing that the courts have raised "serious questions" on the "fairness" of the investigation in the riot cases, the city government said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:17 IST
Riot cases: Delhi govt rejects lawyer panel proposed by police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a move that may kickstart a fresh tussle with the LG office, the AAP government on Tuesday rejected a panel of lawyers proposed by Delhi police, saying it would not help a "free and fair" trial of the February riots in the city.

The Cabinet rejected the panel proposed by the police, observing that the courts have raised "serious questions" on the "fairness" of the investigation in the riot cases, the city government said in a statement. "The Cabinet also observed that in such a situation a free and fair trial of these cases would not be possible by a panel of lawyers selected by the Delhi police itself," it said.

To ensure independence between investigation and prosecution, the Delhi government has directed its home department to form an impartial panel of lawyers for the cases, the statement said. The Cabinet rejected lieutenant governor Anil Baijal's suggestion to approve the panel of lawyers proposed by Delhi police, noting that role of the police during the riots and its investigation was questioned by various quarters including the courts, it said.

"The Delhi Cabinet has observed that in such a situation the panel of lawyers of the Delhi police would not be able to ensure justice in these cases. The Delhi Cabinet observed that these cases are very important and the Delhi government's panel of lawyers should represent these cases." The proposal by LG and Delhi police was "thoroughly studied" in the meeting and the Cabinet agreed that anyone who is guilty of causing communal violence should be punished severely and innocent people should not be punished or harassed. The Cabinet also alleged "repeated interference" by the LG in appointing the panel of lawyers. It asserted the Delhi government has the right to appoint public prosecutors.

"The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has clearly stated in its order dated July 4, 2018, that the lieutenant governor can exercise his authority over decisions of the elected government only in the rarest of rare cases," it said. The LG wrote to the chief minister last week for taking a decision in the cabinet meeting, "disagreeing" with the panel of lawyers set up by the Delhi government, the statement said.

"Section 24 of the CrPC also mentions that the Delhi government has the right to appoint public prosecutors. Under the Constitution, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has special powers to intervene and overturn any decision of the elected government of Delhi. But the Supreme Court has said that he can exercise this right only in the rarest of rare cases. Otherwise, it is against the spirit of democracy," it said. Appointment of a panel of lawyers does not fall into any rare category and it is a normal procedure. For this reason, the Delhi government is fully empowered to appoint lawyers, the statement said.

The Cabinet agreed with the lt governor that the riot cases were very important and should be represented by the best lawyers. The Delhi police had sent a proposal to the AAP government to appoint six senior lawyers including Tushar Mehta and Aman Lekhi as special counsel in the high court and Supreme Court in 85 cases related to the riots and anti-CAA protests.

The government rejected the police's proposal and said its lawyer Rahul Mehra and his team were capable of getting justice in these cases. "The LG disagreed with the proposal sent by the Home Minister of Delhi and asked for the file using his special power. Later a meeting took place between the LG and the Home Minister of Delhi but the meeting was inconclusive," the statement claimed.

No reaction was immediately available from the LG office.

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

