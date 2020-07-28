Kalyan: MSF, RPF staffers rescue man who got off running train

A Maharashtra Security Force personnel and RPF constable managed to rescue a man who got off a running train and was in danger of falling on to the tracks in Kalyan station in Thane district, police said. Dilip Mandge boarded Pawan Express instead of Kamayani Express by mistake and by the time he realised it and started alighting, the train had picked up speed, an official said.

"He fell and was about to get pulled into the gap by the motion when MSF staffer Somnath Mahajan and RPF jawan K Sahu managed to catch hold of him and stopped his slide. Mandge received minor injuries," he added.