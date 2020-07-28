IMD warns of heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Dhule, Sangli

The India MeteorologicalDepartment on Tuesday issued a warning of heavy rains at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and some other districts.

The forecast said Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Satara, and Sangli could receive heavy rain in isolated places and some ghat regions.

However, the situation would ease in the following days with light to moderate rains, the IMD said.