Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 held with huge consignments of banned cough syrup near Bangladesh border

Six people were arrested with huge consignments of Phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, from near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda and Nadia districts, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 29-07-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 01:09 IST
6 held with huge consignments of banned cough syrup near Bangladesh border

Six people were arrested with huge consignments of Phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, from near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda and Nadia districts, officials said on Tuesday. The BSF arrested two persons on Tuesday in Malda, while the Nadia district police arrested four smugglers on Monday, they said.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel nabbed two persons and seized 1,325 bottles of the banned cough syrup from them while patrolling in the Nadirkhana area along the Indo-Bangladesh border around 3.30 am, officials said. The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Sheikh and Mahibul Sheikh -- both residents of Malda, they said.

During interrogation, they revealed that two persons had given them the consignment and promised that each of them would get Rs 500 for every bag of cough syrup they smuggled into Bangladesh, the BSF said. In Nadia, police raided a godown at Baroari para in Majdia Bazar in Krishnaganj police station area and seized 5,100 bottles of the cough syrup, officials said.

Four persons were arrested in this connection, they added. An investigation has been started to find out whether other people are also involved, police said.

Officials said that the area is near the international border and they suspect the bottles were kept at the godown for smuggling to Bangladesh. The BSF said they have arrested 24 persons so far this year for trying to smuggle Phensedyl and seized 45,590 bottles of the cough syrup in raids along the border.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Astros near deal with reliever Rodney, 43

The Houston Astros are close to signing 43-year-old reliever Fernando Rodney, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Completion of the deal is pending a physical, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.Rodney, who pitched for the Oakland Athle...

US STOCKS--Wall St pauses as pandemic hurts consumer confidence and earnings; stimulus underwhelms

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about weakening consumer confidence, disappointing financial results and a smaller than hoped for coronavirus aid plan from U.S. Senate Republicans. Weighing down the Dow were industr...

NBA-Bucks poised to trample Eastern Conference as season resumes

Playing on a single site away from fans in a quarantine setting, teams in the National Basketball Association NBA face plenty of unknowns as the league restarts its season this week.At least one thing, however, is not in doubt - the Milwauk...

PREVIEW-NBA-Bio-secure bubble presents unprecedented challenges for NBA

An NBA season like no other resumes inside a bio-secure bubble in Orlando this week, following a four-and-a-half month break, in what will probably be the most uniquely challenging title run in the 74-year history of the league.Bringing hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020