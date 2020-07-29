UP: 1 COVID-19 death each in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar

One more person died due to COVID-19 in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, while six fresh infections were reported in a day, officials said on Wednesday. The man, a resident of Lank village, died on Tuesday.

The district now has 105 active COVID-19 cases, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said. She said 28 people were discharged on Tuesday after they recovered from the disease.

In the neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, a 55-year-old woman succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district stands at 19, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra said.PTI CORR DPB DPB.