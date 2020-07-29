Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 1 COVID-19 death each in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar

One more person died due to COVID-19 in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, while six fresh infections were reported in a day, officials said on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district stands at 19, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra said.PTI CORR DPB DPB.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-07-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 11:26 IST
UP: 1 COVID-19 death each in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One more person died due to COVID-19 in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, while six fresh infections were reported in a day, officials said on Wednesday. The man, a resident of Lank village, died on Tuesday.

The district now has 105 active COVID-19 cases, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said. She said 28 people were discharged on Tuesday after they recovered from the disease.

In the neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, a 55-year-old woman succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district stands at 19, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra said.PTI CORR DPB DPB.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Heathrow tells UK: do passenger testing or lose 'quarantine roulette'

Heathrow Airport, Europes busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that without one it would lose a game of global quarantine roulette coronavirus stalled aviation.The worst public health ...

COVID-19: Raj Guv cancels 'at home' event on Independence Day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has cancelled this years at home event on Independence Day due to COVID-19 pandemic. A press statement issued by the Raj Bhawan quoting Mishra said the Governor was concerned about the rise in coronavirus ca...

Brazil's COVID-19 case tally up 40,000 in past day, death toll over 900

Brasilia Brazil, July 29 SputnikANI Brazil has confirmed over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases while more than 900 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the countrys health ministry said in a statement. The ministry said the case...

Hundreds wait hours for coronavirus care in Ecuador

Hundreds of people with breathing problems waited for hours in long lines in Ecuadors capital Tuesday seeking medical attention and tests to determine if they were infected with the new coronavirus. Hospitals and funeral homes have been ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020