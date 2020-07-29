Left Menu
Development News Edition

All named by Sushant's father booked, investigations have begun: Patna police

All those named by the father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with his death, have been booked and investigations have begun, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna (Central) City, Vinay Tiwari on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:19 IST
All named by Sushant's father booked, investigations have begun: Patna police
Vinay Tiwari, Patna (Central) City SP talking to ANI on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

All those named by the father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with his death, have been booked and investigations have begun, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna (Central) City, Vinay Tiwari on Wednesday. "An FIR has been registered. Preliminary investigation has begun," Tiwari told ANI here.

He, however, said that it was too early in the investigation phase to predict who all would be questioned in connection with the case. "It is not correct to say at this point of time that who will be questioned. All those who were named by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in the FIR, have been booked," he added.

Earlier today, former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and lawyer of the father of the late actor, Vikas Singh, had said that the Patna police should investigate the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and the FIR was registered there as part of the cause of action lies in the place where his family lived. "The only FIR in connection with the case has been lodged at Patna, so we want the Patna police to investigate the whole matter. The family has not demanded a CBI investigation yet," Singh told ANI here.

The lawyer further explained that the FIR was registered in Patna, Rajput's hometown as the complainant lives in Patna. An FIR had been registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty at a police station, Patna under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh, the police had said on Tuesday. It said that a four-member team has been sent to Mumbai following registration of FIR.

In the complaint made to Rajeev Nagar police station in-charge, KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives "committed fraud" and "pressurised the actor for financial gains". Sushant's father alleged that Chakraborty "got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs". (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Civil rights icon Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia Capitol

John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia capitol in his hometown of Atlanta in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to Lewis ...

New French Europe minister: Brexit deal possible but not "at any price"

France will continue to take a tough line on defending the rights of French fishermen in Brexit talks but a deal with the United Kingdom is still possible, Frances new European affairs minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday.We will not a...

Philippines takes 'major step' toward using nuclear power

The Philippines has taken a big step towards tapping nuclear power, its energy minister said on Wednesday, after President Rodrigo Duterte created an inter-agency panel to study the adoption of a national nuclear energy policy.As power dema...

Pitching-thin Braves turn to ace to stop skid

With the Atlanta Braves rotation down three arms, the importance of staff ace Mike Soroka becomes even more magnified as the club looks to avoid a third straight loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The right-handed Soroka spun six scoreless inn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020