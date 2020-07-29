COVID:Inmates in UP jails not allowed to meet relatives on rakshabandhan

COVID:Inmates in UP jails not allowed to meet relatives on rakshabandhanPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:34 IST
Jail authorities in Uttar Pradesh have banned inmates from meeting their relatives on rakshabandhan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday
The relatives of the inmates can send rakhis for them to the jail counter before or on August 1, District Jail Superintendent AK Saxena said
All the rakhis will be sanitised before being given to the inmates as a precautionary measure, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh