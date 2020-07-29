Left Menu
Development News Edition

Respecting and accepting people from other regions is key to national integrity: Rijiju

Respecting and accepting those from other regions is the key to national integrity," he said. The Minister of State for Youth Affairs urged the NCW to fight more against the mindset of racial and social discrimination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:19 IST
Respecting and accepting people from other regions is key to national integrity: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju Wednesday underlined the importance of integration for empowerment of people from the northeast, and said respecting and accepting those from other regions is the key to national integrity. Addressing a National Commission for Women webinar on ‘Issues and Challenges faced by North-Eastern Women in Metropolitan Cities & Empowering Them’, Rijiju said there is a need to look at ways to empower people from the region through NGOs. "When the northeast region as a whole will do better, people from other parts of the country will come to northeast rather than the reverse," said Rijiju, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh. "We, the northeastern people, will have to understand that unless we initiate and open our arms, unless we lay the red carpet for others to come, the government’s help (and) the prime minister's extraordinary focus on the northeast will not lead to any extraordinary change on the ground. Respecting and accepting those from other regions is the key to national integrity," he said.

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs urged the NCW to fight more against the mindset of racial and social discrimination. "Social & racial discrimination is a big issue. I appeal (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma and the NCW to fight more against the societal mindset of people," he was quoted as having said in a tweet by the NCW. He also called upon state governments to play an important role in integration of the northeastern region with better coordination.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said domestic violence, lack of awareness and education in interior regions are some of the issues confronting the women from the region. "We need to create more jobs in the northeast, especially in the tourism sector and we should use this period to train them. In the handicraft sector, we need to give them direction of expanding in metro cities," she said..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe agrees to pay $3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

Zimbabwe agreed on Wednesday to pay 3.5 billion in compensation to white farmers whose land was expropriated by the government to resettle black families, moving a step closer to resolving one the most divisive policies of the Robert Mugabe...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 were approaching 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally.This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the United States went from 100,0...

Rhea seeks stay on probe by Bihar police on FIR lodged by Rajput's father, says her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Rhea seeks stay on probe by Bihar police on FIR lodged by Rajputs father, says her lawyer Satish Maneshinde....

Make MP minister follow COVID-19 norms, earn Rs 11,000: Cong

Accusing Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra of not following social distancing norms while meeting people amid the pandemic, the state Congress on Wednesday said that any BJP leader who makes him adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020