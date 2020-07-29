UP CM directs officials to set up district-level panels to prepare plans for fighting COVID-19

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Wednesday to set up district-level panels comprising district magistrates, chief medical officers and chief development officers to prepare a work plan to fight COVID-19 more effectively.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Wednesday to set up district-level panels comprising district magistrates, chief medical officers and chief development officers to prepare a work plan to fight COVID-19 more effectively. In a meeting, he directed senior officials to visit Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur on Friday for an on-the-spot review of health services.

The infrastructure and industrial development commissioner and the additional chief secretary health who recently visited Moradabad and Bareilly divisions, and ASP medical education and ASP rural development and panchayati raj who visited Aligarh and Agra divisions apprised the chief minister about the visit. Directing officials to further strengthen telemedicine facility, Adityanath directed them to ensure its proper publicity so that more people can avail medical consultation from their homes. The chief minister said an integrated command and control centre should be set up in every district for properly carrying out different activities related to COVID-19 and its monitoring.

To further improve the works being done for controlling COVID-19, committees of DMs, CMOs and CDOs should be set up at district-level for preparing an effective work plan to curb the spread of the viral disease, Adityanath said. Stressing on the use of technology in saving lives during calamities, he said that integrated early warning system has been launched for saving the common people from bad weather and incidents of lightning.

