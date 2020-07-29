Fake currency seized in Ahmedabad, two arrested

The Ahmedabad police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a fake currency racket with the seizure of counterfeit notes with face value of Rs 2.09 lakh and arrest of two cousins. A total of 436 fake notes of Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations were seized from the possession of Meet Prajapati and Uday Prajapati by the City Crime Branch on Tuesday, an official said.

The duo allegedly printed notes at their house in Thaltej locality of the city, he said. A printing machine, papers and a cartridge were also seized alongwith a few liquor bottles, he added.

The two cousins were arrested under IPC sections 489A (counterfeiting) and 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes) and further probe was underway, the official said..