Left Menu
Development News Edition

UDAN-RCS service to bring people of Uttarakhand closer and support tourism: Puri

Three rounds of UDAN have already been undertaken and so far close to 50 lakh passengers have travelled in UDAN flights covering airports in 19 States and 2 UTs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:49 IST
UDAN-RCS service to bring people of Uttarakhand closer and support tourism: Puri
Shri Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated Shri Trivender Singh Rawat, Chief Minister and the people of Uttarakhand. Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

274 UDAN routes have been operationalized so far connecting 45 airports and 3 heliports since the launch of the first UDAN flight in April 2017 by Hon'ble Prime Minister from Shimla to Delhi, said Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, I/C, Civil Aviation. Flagging off the first helicopter service by Pawan Hans in Uttarakhand today under the UDAN-RCS scheme, Shri Puri said that launch of the heli service and opening of these new routes will bring people of the state closer and support tourism in the region.

This service will enable connectivity between Dehradun, New Tehri, Srinagar and Gauchar. Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, MoCA, Smt. Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, MoCA, Shri Sanjeev Razdan, CMD, Pawan Hans Ltd. were present during the virtual flag-off ceremony in New Delhi. The route was simultaneously inaugurated by Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from the state.

Commencement of the new heli services will enhance the aerial connectivity between hilly regions in Uttarakhand and bring down the average travel time to 20-25 minutes. This will also assist the Chaar Dhaam Yatra pilgrims. Pawan Hans Ltd. will operate thrice-weekly helicopter services on this route. Viability Gap Funding (VGF) is provided to both operators and passengers under the UDAN scheme to keep the fares affordable for the common people. Accordingly, the fare for these routes is Rs. 2900 per seat. MoCA awarded the Dehradun- New Tehri – Srinagar - Gauchar route to Pawan Hans Ltd. under the UDAN 2 bidding process.

Two more networks connecting Dehradun to Ramnagar, Pantnagar, Nainital, Almora, Pithoragarh, and Dehradun to Mussoorie will also be operationalized soon by Pawan Hans Ltd.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated Shri Trivender Singh Rawat, Chief Minister and the people of Uttarakhand. He added that with this launch, we are adding 6 more routes and 2 heliports at New Tehri and Srinagar.

Three rounds of UDAN have already been undertaken and so far close to 50 lakh passengers have travelled in UDAN flights covering airports in 19 States and 2 UTs. The fourth round of UDAN is under process. The Scheme has been able to fulfil the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister and keep up the motto of "Sab Uden, Sab Juden"

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan girl takes up motocross and champions women's rights

For 16-year-old Negin Afshar, riding a motorbike around a dirt track in Kabul isnt just about the excitement. It is also a way to show that Afghan women can be tough too in a country where concerns are growing that hard-earned rights might ...

Cabinet approves MoU between India & Zimbabwe on cooperation in traditional medicine, homeopathy

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to an agreement between India and Zimbabwe on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy. &#160; The MoU, which was signed on November 3, 2018 and approved...

Pak court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against former president Zardari till Aug 7

For the second time in a week, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till August 7. The accountability court...

NEP a much awaited reform in education sector; will transform millions of lives: PM

The New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector which will transform millions of lives in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He also said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020