Cabinet approves MoU between India & Zimbabwe on cooperation in traditional medicine, homeopathy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to an agreement between India and Zimbabwe on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy. The MoU, which was signed on November 3, 2018 and approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, aims to provide a framework for cooperation between the two countries for the promotion of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy and will mutually benefit both nations in the field of traditional medicine, an official statement said. The areas of cooperation identified by the MoU include promotion in the regulation of teaching, practice, drugs and drugless therapies, supply of all medicine materials and documents necessary for demonstration and reference in achieving the objectives and exchange of experts for the training of practitioners, paramedics, scientists, teaching professionals and students among others

Mutual recognition of pharmacopoeias and formularies, systems of medicines which are officially recognised by the parties, educational qualifications awarded by central and state recognised universities were also identified as areas of cooperation by the MoU, the statement said

The main objective of the MoU is to strengthen, promote and develop co-operation in traditional medicine systems between the two countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, it said. Provision of scholarships for education in recognized institutions, recognition of traditional preparations on a reciprocal basis by qualified practitioners as per the existing laws of the respective countries and permission to practice on reciprocal basis by qualified practitioners as per the existing laws of the respective countries were also identified as areas of cooperation by the MoU, the statement said.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

