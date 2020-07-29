Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt launches drive to prepare people to deal with earthquakes

As the city has witnessed around 18 mild tremors since April, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign on the steps to be taken by Delhiities to deal with such a situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:51 IST
Delhi govt launches drive to prepare people to deal with earthquakes

As the city has witnessed around 18 mild tremors since April, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign on the steps to be taken by Delhiities to deal with such a situation. In a statement, the government said that the campaign aims at making homes, offices, schools, residential and commercial spaces fully prepared to deal efficiently with earthquakes.

"The last few weeks have taught us the importance of awareness, preparation, and timely action.That is why your government is announcing a new campaign to prepare the people of Delhi for the unlikely event of an earthquake," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying in the statement. He said that since April 2020, 18 very mild tremors have taken place in and around Delhi.  "Only two of these have been registered above 4, or mild intensity, on the Richter Scale. However, as your chief minister, it is my firm belief that Delhi must always be prepared and aware of any crisis," Kejriwal said.

"My policy is simple: prepare today to save lives tomorrow. We have compiled useful information that will prepare homes, schools, and workplaces in Delhi, to react to an earthquake emergency with calm and efficiency. Together let us build a Delhi that is prepared to face any crisis," the CM also said. The government also issued 'Do's and Dont's' to deal with the situation.

About steps needed to be taken before an earthquake, the government asked Delhiities to check the sturdiness of their home and workplace, consult a structural engineer, if necessary and fix cracks and any weaknesses. On steps to be taken after earthquake, the government asked people to stay away from windows and tall buildings, and carefully check themselves and their families for injuries before moving.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Actress Rhea moves SC, seeks stay on probe in FIR against her in Sushant Rajput death case; Bihar police team in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the probe by the Bihar police on the FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajputs father for allegedly abetting the suicide of his actor son. As Rhe...

Student with nowhere to go asked to leave varsity hostel in COVID time

An impoverished under-graduate student of Presidency University, who was abandoned by his father many years ago, on Wednesday claimed that the hostel authorities are pressuring him to vacate his room immediately, but he has nowhere to go in...

Forced labour, prostitution and child marriages: rescuing victims of trafficking in Malawi

Human trafficking is a problem in Malawi, with teenage boys forced to work as farm labourers, and young women to sexual exploitation in nightclubs or bars. The UN is supporting the Malawian governments to end the practice and protect vulner...

Russia plans to approve world's first COVID-19 vaccine by Aug 10

As several countries battle a surge in coronavirus cases, Russia has planned to be the first in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine by August 10, in less than two weeks, CNN reported. Referring to 1957 launch of the worlds first satelli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020